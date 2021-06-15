Crypto investing app Change raises €3.7 million in crowdfunding round

Change, a cryptocurrency investing platform for retail investors, has closed a €3.7 million crowdfund from 50 private investors at a €175 million valuation.

The round closed as Change hit twin milestones of 85,000 verified customers, a 190% increase from May 2020, and €850 million traded since its founding in 2016.



One of the few trading platforms which doesn’t charge fees on bitcoin trades, Change has a low minimum deposit of €10 and has built a user-friendly interface geared towards beginners.



The Estonian-based firm - which is backed by Roger Cook, former global CEO of DHL and Hans van der Noordaa, former CEO of the retail division of ING Bank and chairman of Deloitte - says it will use the funding to grow the team, further develop its platform and expand in European and Asian markets.