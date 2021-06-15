Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Change

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto investing app Change raises €3.7 million in crowdfunding round

Crypto investing app Change raises €3.7 million in crowdfunding round

Change, a cryptocurrency investing platform for retail investors, has closed a €3.7 million crowdfund from 50 private investors at a €175 million valuation.

The round closed as Change hit twin milestones of 85,000 verified customers, a 190% increase from May 2020, and €850 million traded since its founding in 2016.

One of the few trading platforms which doesn’t charge fees on bitcoin trades, Change has a low minimum deposit of €10 and has built a user-friendly interface geared towards beginners.

The Estonian-based firm - which is backed by Roger Cook, former global CEO of DHL and Hans van der Noordaa, former CEO of the retail division of ING Bank and chairman of Deloitte - says it will use the funding to grow the team, further develop its platform and expand in European and Asian markets.

Related Companies

Change

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Improving Straight Through Processing: The true solution for payment failures

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Cutting Mobile Banking Fraud with Dynamic Authentication and App Security[On-Demand Webinar] Cutting Mobile Banking Fraud with Dynamic Authentication and App Security

Trending

Trending

  1. Stripe launches ID verification tool; sees strong investor interest

  2. American banking lobby hits out at CBDC hype

  3. Derek White swaps Google Cloud for Galileo

  4. French and Swiss central banks to run wholesale digital currency trial

  5. Wipro appoints YES Bank tech chief as CIO

Research
See all reports »
Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Factoring of the Future - Why Factors need to look to the Cloud

Factoring of the Future - Why Factors need to look to the Cloud

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk