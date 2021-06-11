Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Crypto firm Ledger hits $1.5bn valuation

Digital asset management player Ledger has hit a $1.5 billion valuation off the back of a $380 million Series C funding round led by 10T Holdings.

Cathay Innovation, Draper Esprit, Draper Associates, Draper Dragon, DCG, Korelya Capital, Wicklow Capital, Tekne Capital, Uphold Ventures, Felix Capital, Inherent, Financière Agache, and iAngels Technologies all joined the round.

Ledger offers a secure gateway for investors looking to access the world of digital assets. The firm's products include the world’s most popular hardware wallet for cryptocurrency assets, a crypto management platform, and a digital assets security solution for financial institutions.

The firm claims to have secured an estimated 15% of all cryptocurrency assets globally and sold more than three million hardware wallets in 190 countries.

The new funding will be used to develop its hardware products, bring in new transactional services such as DeFi solutions, and significantly expand its enterprise capabilities. The company is also building its own proprietary Operating System which runs across all of Ledger’s products and services.

“This Series C announcement marks the transition of Ledger from the leading digital asset security company to becoming the secure gateway to the entire digital asset ecosystem. This industry is fast becoming mainstream and reshaping the entire financial sector and beyond,” says Pascal Gauthier, CEO, Ledger.

