Basel Committee launches public consultation on cryptoassets

The Bank for International Settlements' Basel Committee is set to hold a public consultation on the treatment of banks' cryptoasset exposures.

The committee says that while banks' exposures to cryptoassets are currently limited, there is "heightened interest" among some players, and this could increase global financial stability concerns and risks to the banking system.



A consultation paper will be published this week as the committee seeks the views of external stakeholders "on the design of prudential treatment of banks' exposures to cryptoassets".