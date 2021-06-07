Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Banking app Dave set for $4bn Spac deal

Banking app Dave is set to go public through a $4 billion merger with a blank-check firm sponsored by investment firm Victory Park Capital.

Launched in 2017 as a personal finance assistant, Dave is now a financial platform helping 10 million customers with banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit and finding side gigs.

Late last year, the company launched Dave Banking, a spending account and debit card with no monthly fees, which has already accumulated more than 1.3 million members.

The Spac deal includes $210 million investment from Tiger Global Management, with participation from Wellington Management and Corbin Capital Partners.

Jason Wilk, CEO, Dave, says: "This transaction and continued support from our longstanding investors signify confidence in our strategy, vision and the significant growth opportunities ahead."

