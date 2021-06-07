Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ING

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Customer Experience
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ING hosts virtual CX Day

ING hosts virtual CX Day

ING has brought together nearly 3000 employees from around the world for a virtual CX Day, brainstorming some 300 ways to improve the customer experience.

With coronavirus restricting travel, the latest CX Day saw ING staffers from technology, retail, business and wholesale teams in 27 countries log in remotely for the event, hosted by a game show-esque figure in a virtual auditorium.

Opening the day, CEO Steven van Rijswijk, said: "However small the change, if it makes the experience a little bit easier, smarter and more personal, it counts."

Nearly 300 ideas were generated, including a virtual assistant in the Philippines and video call investing advice in Turkey.

Related Companies

ING

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Customer Experience
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [EBAday Online Webinar] Modernising retail payments in Europe

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Trending

Trending

  1. Standard Bank opens digital shopping mall for corporate clients

  2. Mir breaks Visa-Mastercard duopoly in Russia

  3. Klarna takes on credit cards with in-app instalment shopping at all UK online retailers

  4. HSBC opens API developer portal

  5. EU announces European Digital Identity and Wallet framework

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud