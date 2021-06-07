ING hosts virtual CX Day

ING has brought together nearly 3000 employees from around the world for a virtual CX Day, brainstorming some 300 ways to improve the customer experience.

With coronavirus restricting travel, the latest CX Day saw ING staffers from technology, retail, business and wholesale teams in 27 countries log in remotely for the event, hosted by a game show-esque figure in a virtual auditorium.



Opening the day, CEO Steven van Rijswijk, said: "However small the change, if it makes the experience a little bit easier, smarter and more personal, it counts."



Nearly 300 ideas were generated, including a virtual assistant in the Philippines and video call investing advice in Turkey.

