Yieldstreet raises $100m

Digital alternative investing platform Yieldstreet has raised $100 million in a Series C funding round led by Tarsadia Investments.

Kingfisher Investment, Top Tier Capital Partners, Gaingels, Edison Partners, Soros Fund Management, Greenspring Associates, Raine Ventures, Greycroft and Expansion Venture Capital joined the round.



YieldStreet gives individuals access to the kind of alternative investments - such as real estate, marine and shipping, legal finance, and commercial loans - normally reserved for institutions.



Since its founding in 2015, the firm has funded over $1.9 billion of investments. Both investment requests and new investors have surged through May of 2021, each up over 250% over 2020.



The new funding will be used expand its user base, develop new investment products, explore international expansion, and pursue strategic acquisitions.



Milind Mehere, CEO, Yieldstreet, says: "It’s a new world—a mobile-first digital one—so we’ve created a platform to eliminate the built-in friction points to better connect with consumers wherever they are, help educate and provide access to investments to fuel their life goals.”