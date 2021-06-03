Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

YieldStreet

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Yieldstreet raises $100m

Yieldstreet raises $100m

Digital alternative investing platform Yieldstreet has raised $100 million in a Series C funding round led by Tarsadia Investments.

Kingfisher Investment, Top Tier Capital Partners, Gaingels, Edison Partners, Soros Fund Management, Greenspring Associates, Raine Ventures, Greycroft and Expansion Venture Capital joined the round.

YieldStreet gives individuals access to the kind of alternative investments - such as real estate, marine and shipping, legal finance, and commercial loans - normally reserved for institutions.

Since its founding in 2015, the firm has funded over $1.9 billion of investments. Both investment requests and new investors have surged through May of 2021, each up over 250% over 2020.

The new funding will be used expand its user base, develop new investment products, explore international expansion, and pursue strategic acquisitions.

Milind Mehere, CEO, Yieldstreet, says: "It’s a new world—a mobile-first digital one—so we’ve created a platform to eliminate the built-in friction points to better connect with consumers wherever they are, help educate and provide access to investments to fuel their life goals.”

Related Companies

YieldStreet

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Improving Straight Through Processing: The true solution for payment failures

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Survey Report] Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative[New Survey Report] Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Trending

Related News
Citi partners YieldStreet to offer investment opportunities to the masses
/wealth

Citi partners YieldStreet to offer investment opportunities to the masses

Alternative investments platform YieldStreet raises $62m
/startups

Alternative investments platform YieldStreet raises $62m

Trending

  1. Mir breaks Visa-Mastercard duopoly in Russia

  2. Curve breaks records with largest ever equity raise of &#163;9.9m on Crowdcube

  3. Klarna app bug logged people into other users&#39; accounts

  4. Standard Bank opens digital shopping mall for corporate clients

  5. Americans trust banks over fintechs and Big Tech with personal data

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud