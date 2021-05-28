Fraudio raises $3.3m for fraud prevention platform

Fraudio, a Dutch startup that has developed a cloud-native centralised AI-powered payment fraud detection system, has raised $3.3 million in seed funding.

The round was joined by VCs BiG Start Ventures and BYND Venture Capital, as well as the founders of Stone, SaltPay, Viva Wallet, ComplyAdvantage and Volt.



Aiming to take over from the rules-based fraud prevention systems still prevalent today, Fraudio's technology is designed for all parts of the payments ecosystem: payment-service-providers, acquirers, issuers, processors, card schemes and large merchants that run their own checkouts or gateways.



The startup's proprietary and patented AI technology, along with a network effect from a vast dataset of transactions and real-time signals, is used for three products: payment fraud detection; merchant initiated fraud detection; and money laundering detection.



The company already claims clients in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia, including Viva Wallet, Borgun, Novalnet, PagueloFacil.



