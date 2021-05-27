Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Marlin becomes iBanFirst&#39;s biggest shareholder

Marlin becomes iBanFirst's biggest shareholder

IBanFirst has completed a growth equity investment that sees PE giant Marlin Equity Partners become the B2B multi-currency payments platform's largest shareholder.

Marlin will become iBanFirst's largest shareholder, replacing existing business angels and some of the company’s early backers. The startup's founder and CEO Pierre-Antoine Dusoulier becomes the second-largest shareholder, while existing investors Elaia, Bpifrance Large Venture and Xavier Niel remain committed.

IBanFirst says the move marks a shift in its funding strategy following three VC rounds that have raised €46 million. Teaming up with a global investment firm with an extensive track record in B2B software "offers a long-term financing solution that will enable the company to pursue its growth ambitions," says a statement.

The new money will be used for technological development, M&A initiatives and international expansion. Having recently extended its presence in Germany, the firm has its eyes on Central and Eastern Europe.

“The growth equity deal struck with Marlin is a truly exciting chapter in the story of iBanFirst, which will greatly accelerate our international development while facilitating sustained revenue growth,” says Dusoulier.

