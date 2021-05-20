Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Exegy Vela

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Market data distribution Mergers and acquisitions Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Exegy and Vela merge

Exegy and Vela merge

Exegy has merged with Vela Trading Systems, creating a global leader in low latency market data, trading platforms and predictive signals.

Exegy provides low-latency solutions for global market data, predictive trading signals, and hardware-acceleration technology, while Vela offers data and execution technology for global multi-asset electronic trading.

The merged business will now operate as Exergy thanks to the agreement, which was backed by investment firm Marlin Equity Partners.

James O’Donnell, CEO, Exegy, says: “The merger provides immediate and tangible benefits to our customers and the marketplace in the form of a broader product set built on superior technology and supported by a global service team and delivery system.”

Related Companies

Exegy Vela

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Market data distribution Mergers and acquisitions Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Making change happen: Dynamics of leadership[Webinar] Making change happen: Dynamics of leadership

Trending

Trending

  1. US banks to pilot credit for people with no credit score - WSJ

  2. HSBC to take on fintech rivals with multi-currency digital wallet

  3. Temenos brings digital asset trading to core banking product

  4. Central bankers split on CBDC future

  5. AmEx brings BNPL to air travel

Research
See all papers »
Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models