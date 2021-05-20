Exegy and Vela merge

Exegy has merged with Vela Trading Systems, creating a global leader in low latency market data, trading platforms and predictive signals.

Exegy provides low-latency solutions for global market data, predictive trading signals, and hardware-acceleration technology, while Vela offers data and execution technology for global multi-asset electronic trading.



The merged business will now operate as Exergy thanks to the agreement, which was backed by investment firm Marlin Equity Partners.



James O’Donnell, CEO, Exegy, says: “The merger provides immediate and tangible benefits to our customers and the marketplace in the form of a broader product set built on superior technology and supported by a global service team and delivery system.”