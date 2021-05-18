Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Vise

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Vise raises $65m for investment management platform

Vise raises $65m for investment management platform

AI-powered investment management platform Vise has raised $65 million in a Series C funding round led by Ribbit Capital and joined by Sequoia Capital.

Founded in 2016, Vise uses AI to help advisors create highly personalised portfolios, fully automating the investment management process, and promising deep insights on each investment decision.

Since its Series B round in December, the firm’s assets under management have more than quadrupled to over $250 million and client accounts have more than doubled. The company also completed the integration with major custodians and released several new product features.

The new funding will accelerate Vise’s investments in its platform, hiring talent and the rollout of new product features.

“In 2020, we successfully focused on strengthening our foundation, and now in 2021 we are focused on scaling Vise to make it an even more valuable platform for advisors and their clients,” says Samir Vasavada, CEO, Vise.

Related Companies

Vise

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cutting Mobile Banking Fraud with Dynamic Authentication and App Security[Webinar] Cutting Mobile Banking Fraud with Dynamic Authentication and App Security

Trending

Trending

  1. US banks to pilot credit for people with no credit score - WSJ

  2. Swift makes its case for place in CBDC world

  3. Temenos brings digital asset trading to core banking product

  4. CBDCs – Central Banks Digital Currencies or Central Banks’ Defence against Cryptocurrencies?

  5. Central bankers split on CBDC future

Research
See all papers »
Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand