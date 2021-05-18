Vise raises $65m for investment management platform

AI-powered investment management platform Vise has raised $65 million in a Series C funding round led by Ribbit Capital and joined by Sequoia Capital.

Founded in 2016, Vise uses AI to help advisors create highly personalised portfolios, fully automating the investment management process, and promising deep insights on each investment decision.



Since its Series B round in December, the firm’s assets under management have more than quadrupled to over $250 million and client accounts have more than doubled. The company also completed the integration with major custodians and released several new product features.



The new funding will accelerate Vise’s investments in its platform, hiring talent and the rollout of new product features.



“In 2020, we successfully focused on strengthening our foundation, and now in 2021 we are focused on scaling Vise to make it an even more valuable platform for advisors and their clients,” says Samir Vasavada, CEO, Vise.