Paymentus

Retail banking

Electronic bill presentment and payment
Paymentus files for IPO

Paymentus files for IPO

Electronic billing and payments network Paymentus is looking to raise $210 million at a $2.4 billion valuation in an initial public offering.

According to an SEC filing, the firm is offering 10 million shares priced between $19 and $21 for the IPO in the US.

Paymentus reported first quarter revenues of $92.2 million, up 32% on the same period the previous year, as Americans carried out more online payments, according to Reuters.

Last week Open API card issuing and processing platform Marqeta filed with the SEC for an IPO that could value the company at $10 billion.

Paymentus

Retail banking

Electronic bill presentment and payment
