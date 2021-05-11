Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
KogoPAY raises &#163;1m

KogoPAY raises £1m

KogoPAY has raised £1 million in pre-Series A funding for it "socially-conscious" banking and payments platform.

The funding comes from angel investors in Asia and follows an investment from Singapore fintech Lightnet and a raise on UK crowdfunding platform Crowdcube.

Planning to launch soon in the UK, Lithuania and Thailand, KogoPAY will offer business-to-business international banking, fast wallet-to-wallet payments, a prepaid Mastercard, QR code payments and low-cost currency transfers.

The firm is targeting independent businesses and "community-focused" individuals by creating a "socially conscious ecosystem that will allow everyone to have access to affordable digital currency and to promote the ‘Pay it Forward’ concept of generosity and inclusion".

