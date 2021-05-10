Simple shut down snafu leaves users unable to access accounts

The transition of accounts from defunct digital bank Simple to parent company BBVA has been hit by a series of system errors that has left many customers high and dry.

Simple, the world's first neobank, is being shut down as a result of BBVA USA's acquisition by PNC. The bank officially closed its doors on Saturday, but left many users unable to access their accounts due to a series of error messages returned by BBVA's website.



Some users were unable to complete forms to create a new username and password, while those who passed this test still found themselves blocked.



"BBVA sincerely apologises for the system errors many Simple customers have experienced," the Spanish bank states on a holding page for frustrated customers. "Our teams have worked around the clock to resolve issues and make things right. "



The bank is advising customers who were able to create a username and password to try logging in again before restarting enrollment. A telephone helpline has been set up for customers who were not able to create a username and password and remain locked out.



BBVA says that debit card, scheduled payments/deposits and other transactions are unaffected by these login issues.