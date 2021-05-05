Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
UK neobank Pennyworth unveils iOS app

UK neobank Pennyworth unveils iOS app

Pennyworth, a new digital bank founded by former-Barclays executives to serve the needs of young professionals and middle managers in the UK, has begun beta testing of the first version of its financial planning app on iOS devices.

Founded by Jeremy Takle and Ben Harvey, formerly managing director and head of product at Barclays’ US Digital Consumer Bank, Pennyworth began the pre-application process to become an authorised UK bank in March 2020.

The new iOS app is aimed at busy professionals earning more than £40,000 per year. It features features augmented intelligence technology to support advanced goal-setting, create tailored financial plans, and provide smart suggestions to help customers achieve their goals.

An Android version of the app will be made available in early May.

Jeremy Takle, founder and CEO, comments: “We are putting a bank manager in the pockets of busy people and making it easier for them to get the most out of their finances. Helping people fulfil their goals is crucial for truly personalised banking and allows us to build new and unique services that help achieve those goals faster.”

With a full launch imminent, the neobank has now re-opened its waitlist to recruit more 'Pennyworth Pioneers' to join the testing programme.

