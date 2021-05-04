Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Supply chain finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NYDFS: SolarWinds hack is a harbinger of the next big financial crisis

NYDFS: SolarWinds hack is a harbinger of the next big financial crisis

Responding to the recent hack of IT company SolarWinds, the New York State Department of Financial Services says that the next big financial crisis could come from a cyber attack.

During the SolarWinds break-in, hackers corrupted routine software updates that were downloaded onto thousands of organisations’ information systems.

“This incident confirms that the next great financial crisis could come from a cyber attack,” says superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell. “Seeing hackers get access to thousands of organisations in one stroke underscores that cyber attacks threaten not just individual companies but also the stability of the financial industry as a whole.”

In 2019, DFS was the first financial services regulator to create a Cybersecurity Division to oversee all aspects of security regulation across New York’s financial services industry.

The Department's report into the supply chain finance hack found that 94% of reporting companies removed the vulnerabilities from their IT systems within three days of the SolarWinds Attack’s announcement. However, it also found that some companies were not applying patches as regularly as needed to ensure timely remediation of high-risk cyber exposure.

In the report, DFS identifies the following cybersecurity measures as critical practices:
  • Fully assess and address third party risk.
  • Adopt a “zero trust” approach and implement multiple layers of security.
  • Timely address vulnerabilities through patch deployment, testing, and validation.
  • Address supply chain compromise in incident response plans.

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Supply chain finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Has the ‘Instant’ been taken out of Instant Payments Adoption for Corporate Banks?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking[Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking

Trending

Trending

  1. Goldman Sachs makes quantum breakthrough

  2. Deutsche Bank to close branches; move to hybrid working model

  3. Barclays sees &#163;900m growth opportunity in payments

  4. Flexible to Invisible: The future of credit and debit cards

  5. Thailand and Singapore launch first linkage of domestic instant payment systems

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape