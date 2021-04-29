Digital asset custodian Finoa raises €22 million

Digital asset custodian Finoa has secured $22 million in a Series A funding round led by Balderton Capital.

Founded in Berlin in 2018, Finoa acts as a gateway for institutional investors and corporations to the world of digital assets.



Over the past year, Finoa has grown its revenues more than fiftyfold and currently serves more than 250 customers, including the likes of CoinList and some of the largest crypto funds globally.



The firm intends to use the new funds to build out its products and services with the aim of becoming a regulated one-stop-shop for institutional investors and corporations to manage all their digital asset needs.