Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Current

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Current raises $220m at $2.2bn valuation

Current raises $220m at $2.2bn valuation

US digital banking startup Current has tripled its valuation to $2.2 billion off the back of a $220 million Series D funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz.

Tiger Global Management, TQ Ventures, Avenir, Sapphire Ventures, Foundation Capital, Wellington Management and Expa joined the round, which sees Current's valuation jump from $750 million at its last raise just five months ago.

Founded by Wall Street veteran Stuart Sopp, Current started out with a family-friendly debit card that parents can connect to their bank accounts and give to their kids.

It has since expanded to offer banking services to the third of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, building up a customer base of about three million with an average age of 27.

Explaining a16z's investment, David George, who joins the Current board, says: "We believe there is going to be a seismic change in the next 10-20 years, as consumers — especially younger ones — shift from legacy, retail-focused banks to consumer-first banks powered by technology."

Related Companies

Current

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking[Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking

Trending

Related News
Current snags $131 million in fresh funding
/retail

Current snags $131 million in fresh funding

US neobank Current raises $20 million

US neobank Current raises $20 million

Current preps debit card and app for kids

08 Mar 2017

Trending

  1. Blockchains comparison: what is the actual difference? Cardano, Elrond, Polkadot and Ethereum 2.0

  2. Citi partners Mastercard to let firms send funds to consumer debit cards

  3. Revolut earmarks $25 million spend to launch in India

  4. Apple lets couples co-own card to build credit together

  5. Israeli fintech Pagaya plans to enter Wall Street at $8 billion

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape