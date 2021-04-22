Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Euro Banking Association (EBA)

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

Digital Transformation EBAday Innovation REAL TIME PAYMENTS
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Apply for the EBAday Fintech Zone by 3rd May

Apply for the EBAday Fintech Zone by 3rd May

Your final chance to apply for the EBAday Fintech Zone is fast approaching. Apply by Monday 3rd May for the exclusive opportunity to meet and collaborate with leading figures across financial services to drive visibility and engagement with your fintech.

Featuring a dedicated Fintech Zone, Finextra and the Euro Banking Association’s EBAday 2021 on 28-30 June, will see startups from across Europe network and demonstrate their products to high-flying banking executives and payments heads throughout the event.

We’re inviting startups in the early or growth stage with working product or proof of concept to apply to participate in the Fintech Zone. Successful applicants will be focused on solving challenges and finding solutions across the following areas: migration to ISO 20022, open banking, real-time payments, cyber-security, combatting fraud, request to pay, trends in payments technology.

Collaboration with banks is seen as a vital for tool for startups that are designing and implementing new banking products and services to bolster digital transformation.

Finalists will be granted five complimentary all-access passes to live and on-demand content from the event. Additionally, fintech finalists will receive an impressive Exhibitor page equipped to host three downloadable resources, lead generation opportunities, listing of five representatives and logo. Fintech finalists will also be provided with a social media marketing pack to promote involvement in EBAday 2021.

Don’t miss out on this invaluable opportunity to network across chatrooms, breakout sessions and in the Fintech Zone itself, to put the face of your fintech at the heart of Europe’s #Payments conversation.

Click here to apply to this year’s Fintech Zone

Related Companies

Euro Banking Association (EBA)

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

Digital Transformation EBAday Innovation REAL TIME PAYMENTS
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand[New Paper] The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Trending

Related News
EBAday 2021: Will 2021 see proactive regulators eschew their reactive reputation?
/regulation

EBAday 2021: Will 2021 see proactive regulators eschew their reactive reputation?

EBAday 2021: Finding European synergy in the transition from Open Banking to Open Finance
/payments

EBAday 2021: Finding European synergy in the transition from Open Banking to Open Finance

EBAday 2021: VC investment fuelled European fintech throughout 2020

26 Mar

Trending

  1. Rakuten Europe partners blockchain firm Chiliz on Fan Tokens

  2. JP Morgan uses blockchain to improve global transfers

  3. Rishi Sunak announces UK Treasury and BofE fintech taskforce to explore CBDC

  4. Mastercard to buy digital ID firm Ekata for $850m

  5. Santander launches digital cash management service

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape