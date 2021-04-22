Apply for the EBAday Fintech Zone by 3rd May

Your final chance to apply for the EBAday Fintech Zone is fast approaching. Apply by Monday 3rd May for the exclusive opportunity to meet and collaborate with leading figures across financial services to drive visibility and engagement with your fintech.

Featuring a dedicated Fintech Zone, Finextra and the Euro Banking Association’s EBAday 2021 on 28-30 June, will see startups from across Europe network and demonstrate their products to high-flying banking executives and payments heads throughout the event.



We’re inviting startups in the early or growth stage with working product or proof of concept to apply to participate in the Fintech Zone. Successful applicants will be focused on solving challenges and finding solutions across the following areas: migration to ISO 20022, open banking, real-time payments, cyber-security, combatting fraud, request to pay, trends in payments technology.



Collaboration with banks is seen as a vital for tool for startups that are designing and implementing new banking products and services to bolster digital transformation.



Finalists will be granted five complimentary all-access passes to live and on-demand content from the event. Additionally, fintech finalists will receive an impressive Exhibitor page equipped to host three downloadable resources, lead generation opportunities, listing of five representatives and logo. Fintech finalists will also be provided with a social media marketing pack to promote involvement in EBAday 2021.



Don’t miss out on this invaluable opportunity to network across chatrooms, breakout sessions and in the Fintech Zone itself, to put the face of your fintech at the heart of Europe’s #Payments conversation.



Click here to apply to this year’s Fintech Zone