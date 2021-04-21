Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Big banks join net-zero emissions alliance

Big banks join net-zero emissions alliance

More than 40 of the world's biggest banks have joined a UN-convened alliance pledging to align their lending and investment portfolios with net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Net-Zero Banking Alliance brings together 43 banks - including Barclays, Citi and Shinhan - from 23 countries with US$28.5 trillion in assets.

The group is a founder member of Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), chaired by Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance.

Says Carney: "Most fundamentally, GFANZ will act as the strategic forum to ensure the financial system works together to broaden, deepen, and accelerate the transition to a net zero economy.”

The banking alliance says it will reinforce, accelerate and support the implementation of decarbonisation strategies, providing an internationally coherent framework and guidelines in which to operate, supported by peer-learning from pioneering banks.

In addition to the main 2050 target, members will set 2030 targets on priority sectors where the banks can have the most significant impact, ensuring they engage with their clients' decarbonisation efforts.

John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, says: “As countries around the world move to decarbonize, the large sums these institutions are dedicating to climate finance also reflect a growing understanding of how critical a low-carbon global economy is to their business models.

"Ultimately, their commitment of capital and assets, as well as adherence to high standards and reporting, will accelerate the transition to this new economy, create a massive number of new jobs, and increase our collective ability to tackle the climate crisis."

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

SustainableFinance.Live - Speakers announced - 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better AssessSustainableFinance.Live - Speakers announced - 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Trending

Related News
New Zealand introduces financial sector climate reporting law
/sustainable

New Zealand introduces financial sector climate reporting law

Fintech’s role in Paris Agreement success and restoration of nature at scale
/sustainable

Fintech’s role in Paris Agreement success and restoration of nature at scale

Davos 2021: Carney on net-zero – ‘If you’re not in, you’re out’

28 Jan

Coalition of UK banks launched to standardise carbon accounting

18 Sep 2020

Trending

  1. Rakuten Europe partners blockchain firm Chiliz on Fan Tokens

  2. JP Morgan uses blockchain to improve global transfers

  3. Rishi Sunak announces UK Treasury and BofE fintech taskforce to explore CBDC

  4. Mastercard to buy digital ID firm Ekata for $850m

  5. How Curve got back on track after Wirecard fallout

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape