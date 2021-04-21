Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

3s.money

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Foreign exchange
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
3s.money raises &#163;3m

3s.money raises £3m

3s.money, a UK startup that helps corporates accept and manage bank transfers in foreign markets, has hit a £40 million valuation on a £3 million Series B funding round led by TMT Investments.

FCA e-money licence-approved 3s.money says it has seen revenue grow by more than four times during the Covid-19 crisis as it has boosted its headcount from 15 to 40 with offices in London, Dubai, Amsterdam, Luxembourg and Riga.

The new funding will be used to continue hiring and to further expand the multi-currency business accounts with GBP, EUR and USD direct IBANs into new markets.

Ivan Zhiznevskiy, CEO, 3s.money, says: “As an operationally profitable bank challenger serving a distinct segment of the market, it was great to receive such strong and quick support from the VCs.

"We service mid-market clients from over 190 countries, supporting their high-value international payments through our extended correspondent network; a market that is dramatically underserved by both the pure online players and big merchant banks.”

Related Companies

3s.money

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Foreign exchange
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: SustainableFinance.Live - Speakers announced - 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape[New Paper] Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Trending

Trending

  1. Rakuten Europe partners blockchain firm Chiliz on Fan Tokens

  2. JP Morgan uses blockchain to improve global transfers

  3. Rishi Sunak announces UK Treasury and BofE fintech taskforce to explore CBDC

  4. How Curve got back on track after Wirecard fallout

  5. Mastercard to buy digital ID firm Ekata for $850m

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape