Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Administrator to FIN7 hacking gang gets ten-year jail sentence

Administrator to FIN7 hacking gang gets ten-year jail sentence

A Ukrainian national has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his high-level role in the criminal work of the notorious hacking group FIN7.

The FIN7 hacking collective was behind a wave of phishig campaigns that used the Carbanak malware to infiltrate business servers and intercept millions of payment cards.

Fedir Hladyr, 35, served as a manager and systems administrator for FIN7. He was arrested in Dresden, Germany, in 2018, at the request of US law enforcement and was extradited to Seattle, Washington. In September 2019, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit computer hacking.

“This criminal organisation had more than 70 people organized into business units and teams. Some were hackers, others developed the malware installed on computers, and still others crafted the malicious emails that duped victims into infecting their company systems,” says acting US Attorney Tessa Gorman of the Western District of Washington. “This defendant worked at the intersection of all these activities and thus bears heavy responsibility for billions in damage caused to companies and individual consumers.”

According to documents filed in the case, since at least 2015, members of FIN7 engaged in a highly sophisticated malware campaign to attack hundreds of US companies, predominantly in the restaurant, gambling, and hospitality industries.

In the United States alone, FIN7 successfully breached the computer networks of businesses in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, stealing more than 20 million customer card records from over 6,500 individual point-of-sale terminals at more than 3,600 separate business locations.

Additional intrusions occurred abroad, including in the UK, Australia, and France.

Companies that have publicly disclosed hacks attributable to FIN7 include such chains as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Chili’s, Arby’s, Red Robin, and Jason’s Deli.

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?[New Paper] Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Trending

Related News
Fin7 cybergang suspects arrested

Fin7 cybergang suspects arrested

Cops bust mastermind behind $1 billion malware heists

Cops bust mastermind behind $1 billion malware heists

Trending

  1. Rishi Sunak announces UK Treasury and BofE fintech taskforce to explore CBDC

  2. Mastercard to buy digital ID firm Ekata for $850m

  3. Santander launches digital cash management service

  4. Apple lets couples co-own card to build credit together

  5. Revolut eyes fundraise at $10bn+ valuation - Sky

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape