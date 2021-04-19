Mastercard to buy digital ID firm Ekata for $850m

Mastercard has agreed an $850 million deal to buy AI-powered digital identity verification company Ekata.

Ekata works with merchants, financial institutions, travel companies, marketplaces and digital currency platforms, helping them to identify bad actors in real-time during online account opening, payments and other digital interactions.



Mastercard says the addition of Ekata's technology and engineering teams will help bolster the support it can provide as a one-stop partner for any consumer, bank, merchant, fintech or government’s data, payment and open banking needs.



The payments giant also stresses the combined capabilities across digital-first, instalment and crypto payment services, with the potential to expand further to real-time payments and cross-border activities.



Ajay Bhalla, president, cyber and intelligence solutions, Mastercard, says: "With the addition of Ekata, we will advance our identity capabilities and create a safer, seamless way for consumers to prove who they say they are in the new digital economy."



The acquisition is expected to close within six months, subject to regulatory review.