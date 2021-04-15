Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Routable

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Routable raises $30m to bring modern biz payments to the enterprise

Routable raises $30m to bring modern biz payments to the enterprise

Routable, a San Francisco-based B2B payments startup, has raised $30 million in a Series B funding round led by Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI and former president of Y Combinator, and Jack Altman, CEO of Lattice.

Flexport and a host of angels joined the round for Y Combinator graduate Routable, which automates account payable and receivables, handling bill processing and invoice routing withy direct connections to accounting software.

Since emerging from stealth last summer, Routable has grown revenue by 380% as firms sign up to a package promising to overcome the problems associated with custom-built business payment software.

The new funding will be used to scale its team to expand upmarket into the enterprise space.

“There’s a huge market opportunity for us to address here with the B2B payments industry projected at approximately $125T, with ACH, Cash & Check representing about $122T of that market opportunity,” says Omri Mor, CEO, Routable.

Related Companies

Routable

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Spotlight on UX: Why Issuers are prioritising Digital Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking[Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking

Trending

Related News
Routable raises $16 million; emerges from stealth mode
/startups

Routable raises $16 million; emerges from stealth mode

Trending

  1. Barclays to shut down Pingit on 30 June

  2. Mastercard unveils carbon calculator for banks

  3. Atom Bank valuation halves on &#163;40m raise

  4. Revolut says hello to 11 new crypto tokens

  5. FIS Ventures invests in Modulr

Research
See all papers »
Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021