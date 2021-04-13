Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

KeyBank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
KeyBank launches digital bank for doctors

KeyBank launches digital bank for doctors

KeyBank is launching a digital bank catering to the needs of physicians and dentists via it Laurel Road brand.

KeyBank says the goal of the new digital bank is to help ease the burden for doctors of paying down student debt, finding more balance between work and life, and planning for the future.

Acquired by KeyBank in 2019, Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and currently provides a range of credit-based products for medical professionals including mortgages, personal loans and detb-refinancing services.

The new digital-only banking service will offer a cashback credit card, savings accounts and specialist PFM tools that will enable doctors to compare against those in similar specialties on salary and debt, and access custom insights for budgeting.

Chris Gorman, chairman and CEO of KeyCorp. "We acquired Laurel Road in 2019 with the intention of scaling this digital born business. Through this new digital bank offering we are able to provide a secure online experience and customized banking solutions to meet the special needs of physicians and dentists."

Related Companies

KeyBank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Paper] Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Spotlight on UX: Why Issuers are prioritising Digital Experience[Webinar] Spotlight on UX: Why Issuers are prioritising Digital Experience

Trending

Related News
Local banks back Ohio fintech accelerator

Local banks back Ohio fintech accelerator

Trending

  1. HSBC to move 1200 UK call centre staff to permanent home working

  2. Government of India has ruled that crypto incomes are to be subjected to taxation

  3. Fintech is here to stay, says JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon

  4. Fintech billionaires revealed: Who is on the 2021 rich list?

  5. Mastercard unveils carbon calculator for banks

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?