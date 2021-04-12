Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

AppZone

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
African core banking vendor AppZone lands $10 million in new funding

African core banking vendor AppZone lands $10 million in new funding

Pan-African fintech AppZone has picked up $10 million in new funding.

Launched in 2008, AppZone delivers proprietary products for digital core banking and interbank transaction processing with clients across seven African countries including high-profile names like Access Bank, GT Bank and Zenith Bank.

To date, the company’s platforms have served 18 commercial banks and over 450 microfinance banks, amassing a yearly transaction value and yearly loan disbursement of $2bn and $300mn respectively.

Led by CardinalStone Capital Advisers with participation from V8 Capital, Lateral Investment Partners, Constant Capital, and Itanna Capital Ventures, the new round will bolster investment in Appzone’s core technologies and kick off a wave of new country expansions.

Appzone’s co-founder and CEO Obi Emetarom says traditional and challenger banks in Africa are limited to using foreign technology solutions tailored for Western markets - many of which are plagued with the huge stumbling blocks of prohibitive pricing, insufficient flexibility to innovate and a lack of local tech support.

“For the last 12 years, we’ve worked in stealth mode, building the really complex infrastructure to power the continent's growing digital financial services space and forging partnerships with the continent’s biggest financial institutions," he says. "We are not just trying to bring African fintech on-par with the rest of the world - we exist to make our financial sector the most innovative and technologically advanced on the globe through solutions built for Africa by Africans.”

Currently, Appzone’s clients spread across Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo), Tanzania, Senegal and Guinea and to-date, the company has raised $15mn in equity funding.

Related Companies

AppZone

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Paper] Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Cloud 2021 - Evolving the Financial Services Industry[New Report] The Future of Cloud 2021 - Evolving the Financial Services Industry

Trending

Trending

  1. HSBC to move 1200 UK call centre staff to permanent home working

  2. Barclays to shut down Pingit on 30 June

  3. Fintech is here to stay, says JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon

  4. Fintech billionaires revealed: Who is on the 2021 rich list?

  5. Mastercard unveils carbon calculator for banks

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?