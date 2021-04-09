Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Alpian

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wealth management

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Swiss digital private bank startup Alpian raises $18m

Swiss digital private bank startup Alpian raises $18m

Alpian, a digital-first private bank aimed at Switzerland's mass affluent market, has raised US$18 million in a Series B funding round

Alpian, incubated by Swiss banking group Reyl & Cie, is planning to launch this year - subject to getting its full banking license from Switzerland’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority.

The startup is targeting a sizeable demographic in Switzerland - those with investible assets of between CHF100,000 and CHF1 million.

It is planning to entice these mass affluent clients by using a combination of machine intelligence and human advisors to create unique portfolios that are aligned to personal "preferences, beliefs, philosophies and goals".

Besides the core private banking offering, each account will come with a debit card and multi-currency account. Alpian is also investing in the creation of educational content on financial matters through its recently launched i-vest platform.

Schuyler Weiss, CEO, Alpian, says: "While the Series A fundraising was conducted to build the digital bank, the Series B fundraising is intended to be principally used to launch the bank in the Swiss market.

"This approach ensures that Alpian will be in a strong position to provide the best service to customers later this year subject to the issuance of a full banking licence by Finma."

Related Companies

Alpian

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wealth management

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Paper] Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management[Paper] Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut packs a punch with new glow-in-the-dark debit card

  2. HSBC to move 1200 UK call centre staff to permanent home working

  3. Pound Sterling Tumbles Towards the End of Q1 Erasing Nearly All Gains

  4. Government of India has ruled that crypto incomes are to be subjected to taxation

  5. Fintech is here to stay, says JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?