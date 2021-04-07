Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Sentenial EML Payments

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EML Payments to acquire Sentenial for €70 million

EML Payments to acquire Sentenial for €70 million

Australia's EML Payments is entering the European and UK market for Open Banking services through the acquisition of Irish firm Sentenial and its NuaPay product.

The Australian vendor is buying Sentenial for an upfront enterprise value of €70 million, plus an earn-out component of up to €40 million.

Sentenial is a cloud-native, API-first, payments company, processing €45 billion per annum and is dually regulated in the United Kingdom and France. The firm is currently connected to 1,750 banks and growing across Europe.

Sentenial, and its Open Banking brand Nuapay, provides EML with the capabilities to manage payments across the two major card schemes Mastercard and Visa, and via accoun-to-account money transfer.

The combined group will process in excess of A$90 billion in Gross Debit Volume. Completion of the deal is subject to regulatory approval, and the acquisition is expected to complete in late FY21.

As well as providing an entrée into European markets, EML intends to expand Sentenial's platform and products into the North American and Australian markets.

Tom Cregan, EML’s managing director & group CEO, states: “EML has transitioned over the years from primarily a gift-card company to a company with a diverse revenue base across multiple prepaid products. The acquisition of Sentenial will be the next evolution for EML, as we transition into a broader payments business by adding instant account-to-account (Open Banking) payments into our suite of solutions for current and prospective customers.

"Rhe entire EML family looks forward to welcoming the Sentenial team, which is currently comprised of 60 full-time employees. Geographically, with its principal office in Ireland and offices located in London, Paris, Brussels and Krakow, Sentenial fits well with EML."

Related Companies

Sentenial EML Payments

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Spotlight on UX: Why Issuers are prioritising Digital Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Sentenial

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

SustainableFinance.Live - Speakers announced - 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better AssessSustainableFinance.Live - Speakers announced - 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk
Find out more

Trending

Related News
Coronavirus crisis knocks EUR105 million off PFS purchase price
/payments

Coronavirus crisis knocks EUR105 million off PFS purchase price

Trending

  1. Revolut packs a punch with new glow-in-the-dark debit card

  2. Former Revolut exec raises $7.1m for DeFi startup

  3. Pound Sterling Tumbles Towards the End of Q1 Erasing Nearly All Gains

  4. WhatsApp payment service gets go-ahead for Brazil relaunch

  5. How cloud enables banking transformation towards contextual finance

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?