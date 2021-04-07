Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Clubhouse adds payments

Clubhouse adds payments

Audio-based social media startup Clubhouse has enlisted Stripe to add a feature that lets users send money to speakers.

The app's first monetisation feature is designed to "align our business model with that of the creators—helping them make money and thrive on the platform," says the company.

All Clubhouse users can now send money, although only a small test group can currently receive payments.

The sender will be charged a small processing fee by partner Stripe but Clubhouse says that it will take nothing, ensuring the recipient receives 100% of the payment.

Stripe CEO Patrick Collinson took to Twitter to praise the model:

