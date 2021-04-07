Fidelity, Square and Coinbase form crypto lobbying group

Coinbase, Fidelity Investments and Square have formed a new lobbying group to help shape the future of crypto regulation.

The Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), aims to support governments and institutions worldwide by informing and encouraging responsible crypto-related public policy, and will try to shape public perceptions on the positive aspects of crypto investments.



Gus Coldebella, chief policy officer at crypto investment firm Paradigm and one of the organisers of CCI, comments: "This work will require sharing insights and analysis about crypto, while correcting the misperceptions that inevitably accompany a transformative new technology. By educating leaders about crypto, we can help empower them to participate in the crypto ecosystem for the benefit of their citizens, communities, and families."



He says CCI will seek to drive consensus on the crypto industry’s policy priorities, and will convene the industry’s top leaders to educate policymakers and the global public on issues relevant to those priorities.