Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Fidelity Investments Square Coinbase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fidelity, Square and Coinbase form crypto lobbying group

Fidelity, Square and Coinbase form crypto lobbying group

Coinbase, Fidelity Investments and Square have formed a new lobbying group to help shape the future of crypto regulation.

The Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), aims to support governments and institutions worldwide by informing and encouraging responsible crypto-related public policy, and will try to shape public perceptions on the positive aspects of crypto investments.

Gus Coldebella, chief policy officer at crypto investment firm Paradigm and one of the organisers of CCI, comments: "This work will require sharing insights and analysis about crypto, while correcting the misperceptions that inevitably accompany a transformative new technology. By educating leaders about crypto, we can help empower them to participate in the crypto ecosystem for the benefit of their citizens, communities, and families."

He says CCI will seek to drive consensus on the crypto industry’s policy priorities, and will convene the industry’s top leaders to educate policymakers and the global public on issues relevant to those priorities.

Related Companies

Fidelity Investments Square Coinbase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding[Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding

Trending

Related News
Square invests $50m in bitcoin
/crypto

Square invests $50m in bitcoin

Square forms crypto patent alliance to promote open-source spirit
/crypto

Square forms crypto patent alliance to promote open-source spirit

Fidelity to launch digital assets business in Europe

17 Dec 2019

New York state grants Fidelity digital asset charter

20 Nov 2019

Fidelity invests in blockchain data startup Coin Metrics

28 Feb 2019

Fidelity targets Wall Street with new cryptocurrency unit

15 Oct 2018

Square overtakes Venmo as Cash app cryptocurrency play bears fruit

15 Aug 2018

Trending

  1. Revolut packs a punch with new glow-in-the-dark debit card

  2. Former Revolut exec raises $7.1m for DeFi startup

  3. Pound Sterling Tumbles Towards the End of Q1 Erasing Nearly All Gains

  4. UK watchdog accuses Mastercard and rivals of operating pre-paid card cartel

  5. WhatsApp payment service gets go-ahead for Brazil relaunch

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?