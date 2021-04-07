Allfunds to list on Euronext Amsterdam

Allfunds, the UK-based B2B WealthTech platform, is to list on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange.

Allfunds has built an ecosystem that covers the entire fund distribution value chain and investment cycle, including via Allfunds Connect, a full suite of SaaS-enabled digital, data and analytics tools.



As of 31 December, 2020, Allfunds had over €1.2 trillion of assets under administration, €370 million revenue, and €263 million adjusted Ebitda. The group has experienced a growth rate of 13% over the past three months.



The company has appointed BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley Europe as joint bookrunner, for the offering, which consist of a private placement of 25% of the company's shares held by LHC3, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse.



Whilst AllFunds will not receive any proceeds from the sale, the company believes the listing will provide access to diversified sources of funding and raise its profile and brand awareness.



Juan Alcaraz, founder and CEO of Allfunds, comments: "We have built an ecosystem that covers the entire fund distribution value chain and investment cycle, integrated into a simple one-stop-shop for our clients. This listing provides us with the flexibility to accelerate the digital transformation of the wealth management industry and the growth of our best-in-class global platform.”



Future plans for the group include an expansion into regions where it has a smaller market presence, including North America and Asia.