Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HighRadius

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Cash management Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HighRadius hits $3.1bn valuation

HighRadius hits $3.1bn valuation

HighRadius, a startup specialising in AI-powered order-to-cash and treasury management software, has hit a $3.1 billion valuation off the back of a $300 million Series C funding round led by D1 Capital and Tiger Global.

Iconiq Growth, Susquehanna Growth Equity and a hot of tech industry people joined the round, which sees HighRadius's valuation grow threefold since a January 2020 Series B.

Houston-based HighRadius provides its integrated platform for accounts receivables and treasury management to more than 400 firms, including Citi and Bank of America Merril Lynch.

The system optimises cash flow through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, collections, cash application, deductions, electronic billing and payment processing. AI is used to automate tasks - such as extracting remittance data - that normally require human intervention.

Sashi Narahari, CEO, HighRadius, says: "I look forward to working with such high-quality long-term investors who share a common vision of transforming the Office of the CFO using a combination of Artificial Intelligence built on top of connected finance workspaces and embedded analytics."

Related Companies

HighRadius

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Cash management Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Paper] Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Cloud 2021 - Evolving the Financial Services Industry[New Report] The Future of Cloud 2021 - Evolving the Financial Services Industry

Trending

Related News
HighRadius raises $125m

HighRadius raises $125m

Citi to streamline corporate receivables with HighRadius

Citi to streamline corporate receivables with HighRadius

Citi and PNC invest in B2B payments outfit HighRadius

15 Feb 2018

Trending

  1. HSBC launches mobile business bank for UK SMEs

  2. Visa conducts first settlement transaction in USD Coin

  3. Wirex pauses customer onboarding to address AML compliance

  4. Fiat offers free cryptocoins to drivers who go green

  5. Broadridge to acquire Itiviti for $2.5 billion cash

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?