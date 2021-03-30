Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Asian DeFi incubator launches

RioDeFi, a Singapore-based decentralised finance startup, has launched an incubator hub designed to bring greater blockchain interoperability to Asia.

The hub is designed to enable projects to develop use cases from idea to proven concept, advise on regulatory and sustainable tokenomic frameworks and provide fundraising support from a network of venture capitalists and investors.

The hub has already birthed its first three dApps: Lepricon, a gamified DeFi prediction market; LABS, an end-to-end ecosystem supporting the real estate market; and MANTRA DAO, a community-governed platform focusing on staking, lending and governance.

Since incubating, the three projects have raised more than $15 million in funding.

James Anderson, CEO, RioDeFi, says: "DeFi has gained a lot of traction over the past year, and it's been a few months since NFTs have stepped into the limelight.

"As traditional finance attempts to merge with these new and exciting technologies, the industry still suffers from a lack of insights on regulation and user-protection. Our goal is to help legitimize projects from beginning to end, enabling DeFi to safely bridge with mainstream finance."

