Fintech startup NumberX to launch app-based Mastercard

NumberX, a fintech firm established by former Revolut and Anyline managers, is preparing to launch an app-based Mastercard which promises to deliver to users neo-bank innovations without the need to upend a relationship with their trusted bank.

Founded by Claudio Wilhelmer, previously country manager DACH of London-based neobank Revolut, and Matthias Seiderer, former chief revenue officer of Vienna-based AI technology company Anyline, the iOS and Android app connects all user current accounts to the NumberX app via Open Banking.



Customers can set a monthly spending limit and use the NumberX Mastercard to make cashless payments worldwide and withdraw cash from any of their allocated accounts. The app helps customer keep track of their spending and books unused budget into a savings account of their choice. The firm is charging a flat monthly fee for the service, which also offers a complementary physical card.



Matthias Seiderer, co-founder and co-managing director, says: “The banking world has problems responding to the needs of customers and their desire for financial freedom. We are the easy-to-understand link between the old banking world and new financial technologies. The current accounts of the users remain with their bank, where the trust is high. We are building on this foundation and see ourselves as an independent financial platform that connects existing current accounts with innovative financial technologies via a single card.”