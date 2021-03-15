Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

First Digital Bank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
First Digital, Israel&#39;s first new bank in over 40 years, commences operations

First Digital, Israel's first new bank in over 40 years, commences operations

First Digital Bank, the first new bank in Israel since 1978, started operations on Sunday on a trial basis, Reuters reports.

The bank, which Israel’s banking regulator approved last year, has 140 staff and has begun opening current accounts and providing credit and securities management services services for a closed group of customers.

First Digital has been established with $60 million in funding raised by founder Amnon Shashua, co-founder of Intel’s autonomous car business Mobileye.

In the third quarter, the bank will offer its services to 1000 additional customers before opening to the general public towards the end of 2021.

Related Companies

First Digital Bank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Hyperautomation: The Next Milestone Towards Complete Digital Transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening, [Webinar] Digi[Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Trending

Related News
Rewire raises $30m to build out neobank for migrants
/inclusion

Rewire raises $30m to build out neobank for migrants

Bank Leumi to bring mobile-only Pepper to the US

Bank Leumi to bring mobile-only Pepper to the US

Trending

  1. Ripple settles with Youtube over XRP scam suit

  2. JPMorgan closes Chase Pay

  3. Former HSBC innovation chief Balkin joins JPMorgan Chase

  4. Citi streamlines cross-border payments with digital documentation

  5. Santander UK preps for major overhaul with new senior tech hires

Research
See all papers »
Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship