First Digital, Israel's first new bank in over 40 years, commences operations

First Digital Bank, the first new bank in Israel since 1978, started operations on Sunday on a trial basis, Reuters reports.

The bank, which Israel’s banking regulator approved last year, has 140 staff and has begun opening current accounts and providing credit and securities management services services for a closed group of customers.



First Digital has been established with $60 million in funding raised by founder Amnon Shashua, co-founder of Intel’s autonomous car business Mobileye.



In the third quarter, the bank will offer its services to 1000 additional customers before opening to the general public towards the end of 2021.