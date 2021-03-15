Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
Canadian challenger Koho closes $70 million funding round

Canadian challenger Koho closes $70 million funding round

Canadian challenger bank Koho closed a $70 million oversubscribed Series C funding round.

The round was led by new investor TTV Capital, with renewed commitments from existing investors Drive Capital and Portag3 Ventures.

Billed as an alternative to a traditional banking experience, Koho users are furnished with a reloadbale Visa card and and a mobile app which offers real-time insights into money management, instant cashback, round-ups, and automated savings goals.

Since Koho’s Series B extension round at the beginning of 2019, the app-only bank has nearly doubled its customer base to more than 350,000 users and its team has doubled in size to over 150 employees.

