Cryptocurrency credit card firm BitcoinBlack scores investment

Cryptocurrency investment fund FD7 Ventures has bought a 33% stake in Canadian crypto credit card outfit BitcoinBlack. Terms were not disclosed.

BitcoinBlack bills itself as the "world's most exclusive metal black card". It will deliver its inaugural batch to the first 1000 Canadian customers in June.



“Not only will our customers be able to spend their Bitcoin worldwide wherever Visa is accepted, but our cardholders will be eligible for many VIP perks like access to exclusive private jet, luxury car and hotel deals, along with admission to special invite-only crypto events,” says BitcoinBlack chief marketing officer Mark Holland.