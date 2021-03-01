Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank Visa First Boulevard

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Cryptocurrency Start ups Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
First Boulevard raises $5m for Black community-focused neobank

First Boulevard raises $5m for Black community-focused neobank

First Boulevard, a neobank focused on the Black community, has raised $5 million in a seed funding round joined by Barclays.

Anthemis and angels such as Gabrielle Union, John Buttrick and Jamere Jackson joined the round for First Boulevard, which has set itself the goal of helping Black America build generational wealth.

First Boulevard is one of several digital banks - including Tenth and Greenwood - that have emerged in recent months as The Black Lives Matter movement has led to a renewed focus on America's wealth gap and the financial services industry's role in it.

Founded by serial entrepreneurs Donald Hawkins and Asya Bradley, the startup is building a platform that offers fee-free debit cards, financial education, a Black business marketplace which gives its members cashback for buying Black, and technology to help members automate their saving and wealth building goals.

First Boulevard is a Visa Fintech Fast Track partner and was recently unveiled as the payment giant's partner for the first pilot of its new suite of crypto APIs, which will enable customers to purchase, custody and trade digital assets.

Says Hawkins: "History has proven that oppressed communities can succeed when their finances are centralized, and when it comes to financial services for the Black community, a centralizing force is long overdue.

"After viewing yet another tragedy engulf the Black community, and the all-too-familiar protests against persisting issues, it was beyond clear to me that the solutions Black America needs must be financially-focused and developed within our community."

Related Companies

Barclays Bank Visa First Boulevard

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Cryptocurrency Start ups Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021, [New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021, [New Report][New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021

Trending

Related News
Visa partners neobank on crypto API pilot
/crypto

Visa partners neobank on crypto API pilot

Digital bank Tenth targets Black America
/inclusion

Digital bank Tenth targets Black America

Greenwood raises $3m for digital banking platform for Blacks and Latinx

08 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. European banks seek technical partners to help build rival to Visa and Mastercard

  2. Lloyds taps into Mastercard&#39;s Open Banking Connect system

  3. NatWest initiates Open Banking payments for business customers

  4. Is It Too Late to Invest in Bitcoin?

  5. SETL hires former Swift and Ripple exec Marjan Delatinne

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?