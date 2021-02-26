Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Npower scraps mobile app after hackers breach customer accounts

Npower scraps mobile app after hackers breach customer accounts

Npower, one the UK's big six energy providers serving serving 3.6 million residential and business accounts, has shut down its mobile app after hackers accessed customers accounts, inluding partial bank details.

Npower says customer accounts were accessed using login data obtained from other websites - a common technique used by hackers, known as 'credential stuffing'.

The firm won't say how many accounts were hacked, though it says not all accounts were affected and customers whose accounts were accessed have now been contacted.

Data at risk includes personal information, such as dates of birth and addresses, bank sort codes and the last four digits of account numbers, and contact preferences.

An Npower spokesperson says: "We immediately locked any online accounts that were affected, blocked suspicious IP addresses and deactivated the Npower app. We’ve also notified the Information Commissioner’s Office and Action Fraud. Protecting customers’ security and data is our top priority."

Npower says it has shut down its app in the wake of the attack and does not intend to relaunch it.

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Hyperautomation: The Next Milestone Towards Complete Digital Transformation

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 26 February, 2021, 10:52Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

"Data at risk includes personal information, such as dates of birth and addresses, bank sort codes and the last four digits of account numbers, and contact preferences." ......

Why on earth does a Utility company want to know dates of birth? The more data they ask for the greater the risk of data impersonation surely?

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?, [New Paper] What w[New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Trending

Related News
Police bust celebrity SIM-Swapping gang
/security

Police bust celebrity SIM-Swapping gang

Hackers use mobile emulators to steal millions of dollars from bank accounts
/security

Hackers use mobile emulators to steal millions of dollars from bank accounts

Capital One fined $80m for massive 2019 hack

06 Aug 2020

Bank of Ireland fined for cyber security failings

29 Jul 2020

Dixons Carphone fined £500k over massive data breach

09 Jan 2020

Cybercime economy grows as criminals recycle breached data to attack banks

01 Aug 2019

Trending

  1. MoneyGram suspends Ripple pact over SEC suit

  2. European banks seek technical partners to help build rival to Visa and Mastercard

  3. Lloyds taps into Mastercard&#39;s Open Banking Connect system

  4. SETL hires former Swift and Ripple exec Marjan Delatinne

  5. TransferWise rebrands as plain old &#39;Wise&#39;

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?