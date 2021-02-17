Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard and Island Pay launch Sand Dollar CBDC card

Mastercard and Island Pay launch Sand Dollar CBDC card

Mastercard is rolling out prepaid cards that can be loaded with the world's first central bank digital currency, the Bahamian Sand Dollar.

Originally piloted in 2019, the Sand Dollar became the first fully- deployed digital version of a country’s fiat currency in October 2020. At that time, the Sand Dollar was exclusively accessed by registered users through a digital app provided by local payment service provider Island Pay at select merchants.

Now, Island Pay is to issue a Bahamas Sand Dollar prepaid card that gives people the option to instantly convert the digital currency to traditional Bahamian dollars and pay for goods and services anywhere Mastercard is accepted on the Islands and around the world.

In The Bahamas, there are 700 small islands and more than 5000 square miles of water. Cash money movement becomes costly, which makes a central bank digital currency (CBDC) a preferred digital payment in the region. In the future, the Sand Dollar will be offered to tourists.

Central Bank of The Bahamas governor, John Rolle, says: “We welcome this approach to combining digital currency use with access to foreign currency and other payment outlets. The Central Bank of The Bahamas will continue to encourage fintech developments that tie into the Sand Dollar infrastructure, while allowing us to satisfy best global practices for regulation of the space.”

Mastercard is moving fast to position itself in the CBDC space, rolling out a testing platform for central bank crypto pilots and preparing its network to handle the direct processing of cryptocurrency payments later this year.

Raj Dhamodharan, executive vice president of digital asset & blockchain products & partnerships at Mastercard, says: “This partnership is an example of how the private and public sector can rethink what’s possible, while delivering the strongest levels of consumer protection and regulatory compliance. We’re creating a lot more possibilities for governments, shoppers and merchants, allowing them to transact in an entirely new form of payment."

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar On-Demand] The Trends Driving Digitalisation in Corporate Banking, [Webinar On-Demand] The[Webinar On-Demand] The Trends Driving Digitalisation in Corporate Banking

Trending

Related News
Mastercard to enable crypto flow across its network
/crypto

Mastercard to enable crypto flow across its network

Mastercard launches CBDC testing platform for central banks
/crypto

Mastercard launches CBDC testing platform for central banks

Mastercard extends cryptocurrency interest

20 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. Citi loses legal battle over $0.5 billion funds transfer gaffe

  2. Build your own bank: Ikea acquires 49% stake in Ikano Bank

  3. Goldman Sachs adds investing feature to Marcus

  4. Mastercard to enable crypto flow across its network

  5. Rabobank to cut five thousand staff and downsize branch network

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?