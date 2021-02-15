Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Avaloq Raquest

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Avaloq invests in Raquest

Avaloq invests in Raquest

The venture arm of Swiss core banking vendor Avaloq has made a strategic investment in Raquest, a German software provider that helps banks process foreign withholding taxes digitally. The size of the investment was not disclosed.

Raquest says that shareholders lose billions of euros every year in overpaid withholding tax to foreign tax authorities as dividends received from capital gains are subject to double taxation.

The German company's software promises to make it easy for financial institutions to get relief at source and reclaim withholding tax through automated digital processing.

Alexander Lerch, CEO, Raquest, says: "I am convinced that Avaloq Ventures' experience and international network will help us expand and reach our strategic goals."

Related Companies

Avaloq Raquest

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to accelerate digital lending with data & automation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to accelerate digital lending with data & automation, [Webinar] How to accelerate digi[Webinar] How to accelerate digital lending with data & automation

Trending

Related News
NEC acquires Avaloq
/wealth

NEC acquires Avaloq

Avaloq prepares for sale - Reuters
/wholesale

Avaloq prepares for sale - Reuters

Avaloq sets up fintech venture fund

13 Nov 2018

Trending

  1. Societe Generale gives all employees the right to work from home for up to two days a week

  2. Klarna opens first bank account; eyes $500 million fund raise

  3. ECB ponders €3000 threshold for consumer digital euro holdings

  4. Equifax acquires Open Banking partner AccountScore

  5. Mastercard to enable crypto flow across its network

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?