Johannesburg Stock Exchange leads $9 million round in Globacap

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has led a $9 million Series A extension in private share and debt trading platform Globacap.

Currently, over $3 billion of private shares and debt instruments are administered on Globacap's platform, servicing 60 companies and over 8,000 shareholders and debt investors.



The firm's full-service platform also automates the process of private placement, from offering documentation, to distribution, AML, tracking, order management, book-building, and settlement.



As part of its investment, the JSE is to work with Globacap on the creation of two private placement platforms in Africa later this year. The first is to digitise investment into infrastructure projects, a $100 billion market, and the second for investment into SMEs.



Leila Fourie, CEO at JSE says: “We believe that this partnership will transform the African economic landscape by increasing levels of efficiency and allowing businesses access to capital for future growth. Using Globacap’s technology we will digitally transform capital raising for infrastructure and business sectors, as well as stimulate growth across Africa. We’re delighted to be part of Globacap’s growth.”