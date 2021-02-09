Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Johannesburg Stock Exchange Globacap

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Johannesburg Stock Exchange leads $9 million round in Globacap

Johannesburg Stock Exchange leads $9 million round in Globacap

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has led a $9 million Series A extension in private share and debt trading platform Globacap.

Currently, over $3 billion of private shares and debt instruments are administered on Globacap's platform, servicing 60 companies and over 8,000 shareholders and debt investors.

The firm's full-service platform also automates the process of private placement, from offering documentation, to distribution, AML, tracking, order management, book-building, and settlement.

As part of its investment, the JSE is to work with Globacap on the creation of two private placement platforms in Africa later this year. The first is to digitise investment into infrastructure projects, a $100 billion market, and the second for investment into SMEs.

Leila Fourie, CEO at JSE says: “We believe that this partnership will transform the African economic landscape by increasing levels of efficiency and allowing businesses access to capital for future growth. Using Globacap’s technology we will digitally transform capital raising for infrastructure and business sectors, as well as stimulate growth across Africa. We’re delighted to be part of Globacap’s growth.”

Related Companies

Johannesburg Stock Exchange Globacap

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Industry Sentiment Report] Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end cl[New Industry Sentiment Report] Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Trending

Trending

  1. NatWest to convert all debit cards to Mastercard

  2. Revolut to move to permanent remote working model

  3. HMRC awards Open Banking contract to Ecospend

  4. Societe Generale gives all employees the right to work from home for up to two days a week

  5. UK customers facing iban discrimination on EU payments

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?