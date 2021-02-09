B2B capital raising tech outfit Hubx snags $5.5m

Business-to-business capital raising platform Hubx has closed a $5.5 million funding round with participation from Barclays.

Basinghall Partners, Elite and individual investors joined the round, the proceeds of which will be used to accelerate Hubx’s product roadmap, grow the team and scale its marketing and distribution capability.



Founded in 2015, Hubx has set its sights on simplifying and connecting the private capital raising and distribution processes by using automation and data insights.



The firm works with start-ups, banks, brokers and exchanges to support their capital raising, private placement and deal syndication activities.



Its cloud-based technology allows organisations to quickly deploy modular, branded deal execution solutions that integrate with other services and data sources via APIs.



Axel Coustere, co-founder, Hubx, says: “There’s tremendous potential in helping organisations digitise their private capital raising and distribution activities, with current conditions accelerating the trend towards the digitisation of all transactions end-to-end."