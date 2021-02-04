Vested raises $3.6m to bring US stocks to Indian investors

Vested Finance, a Silicon Valley-based online investment platform that enables Indians to buy and sell US stocks, has raised $3.6 million in a seed funding round.

The round was joined by Moving Capital, Ovo Fund and TenOneTen Ventures in the US, and Inflection Point Ventures and Venture Catalysts in India.



Vested offers Indian investors a zero-commission online platform that requires no minimum balance and allows users to invest in individual stocks or ETFs, or select from a variety of the firm's curated portfolios.



The startup has forged partnerships with more than 25 brokers, fintech, and wealth management firms in India, including Axis Securities, Kuvera, Angel Broking and 5Paisa, as well as with global digital trading technology platform DriveWealth to power its offerings.



Founded two years ago, Vested processed more than $100 million in trades in 2020, and more than half of the investors using the platform are investing in the US market for the first time.



Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, president, Venture Catalysts, says: “We see a lot of potential for disruption in its unique value proposition and are confident that the team at Vested Finance will continue to grow and scale, as it makes wealth creation simpler and more accessible to more investors across the globe.”