/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
WealthArc

WealthArc raises $4m

WealthArc raises $4m

Swiss wealth management fintech WealthArc is looking to strengthen its overseas growth after securing more than $4 million in funding.

WealthArc's cloud-native platform is used by wealth managers to access investment data that is automatically gathered and curated by artificial intelligence.

The firm has already integrated over 60 private banks from Switzerland, the UK and Singapore via APIs and now wants to become the leading wealth management hub, where users can access a broad selection of investment products and services from other fintechs.

Chris Gogol, CEO, WealthArc, says: “Wealth management anytime and anywhere is the future of the industry. We want to help family offices and private banks in their digital journey.

"With the new funding, we are getting closer to executing our mission: becoming the most comprehensive wealth management information hub in Switzerland and beyond."

