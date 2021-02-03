Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
UK customers facing iban discrimination on EU payments

UK customers facing iban discrimination on EU payments

Starling Bank says that some companies across the EU are refusing to accept payments from UK euro account holders because the international bank account number (iban) contains the country code 'GB'.

Every iban begins with a two digit country code, which shows where in the world the account is based. The refusal to accept a payment containing the GB identifier is known as 'iban discrimination'.

"Let’s say that you’re looking to pay a utility bill for a property that you own in Spain," explains Starling. "If you try to pay this bill by direct debit (or by bank transfer) and the utility company refuse to accept this payment because your Iban starts with GB, this could be Iban discrimination. If your bank account is in a different country and your bank supports Sepa payments, the utility company is required by law to accept your GB iban."

Even though the UK is no longer part of the European Union (EU), it’s still part of the Single Euro Payments Area. Refusing to accept a payment from the iban code of a Sepa member is a violation of EU rules.

Unveiled in Februrary 2019, Starling's euro account is designed for European expats living in the UK and UK citizens on the continent who are paid in euros, or those who need to make regular payments in euros.

Starling has drafted up a written template for account holders suffering from iban discrimination to complain to companies refusing payment details.

The Bank of England in December warned of the potential for payment disruption for consumers and businesses at the end of the Brexit transition period.

The central bank said that processing payments, including Single Euro Payments Area (Sepa) payments, between the UK and EU will require additional information to be included, such as payers’ addresses.

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 03 February, 2021, 12:20Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

EU banks are also levying high fees for the receipt of SEPA local payments in EUR from GB IBANs. For example, Caixa bank in Spain will levy a 0.4% fee with a minimum of EUR 15. Are these fees legal?

Related News
Bank of England warns of Brexit payment disruption
Bank of England warns of Brexit payment disruption

FCA changes Open Banking ID requirements for life after Brexit
FCA changes Open Banking ID requirements for life after Brexit

Starling Bank opens Euro Accounts as Brexit looms

04 Feb 2019

