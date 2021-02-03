Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Related Companies

PayKey

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PayKey adds investments and loans to mobile keyboard

PayKey adds investments and loans to mobile keyboard

Israeli fintech PayKey has expanded its mobile keyboard system to allow bank customers to manage their investments and apply for loans from within any app.

PayKey's keyboard already enable customers of partner banks - including Standard Chartered, ING and Unicredit - to check their balance, make P2P payments and pay bills without having to open the bank's app.

Users tap their bank's logo within the keyboard and access the services within whatever app - be it WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter - that they are using.

Now, PayKey has added an investment management feature where users can access a live investment tracker, see a real-time news feed, check their stocks, manage their portfolio, and make trades, all powered by their bank’s mobile banking app.



The company says this taps into the huge consumer demand for day trading, as seen by the recent GameStop-Reddit-Robinhood saga.

Meanwhile, the keyboard can also now be used to apply for personal loans, with people viewing financing options, requesting the loan amount, and defining the repayment period all from within any app on their phone.

Sheila Kagan, CEO, PayKey, say: "Embedded solutions like PayKey’s keyboard are vital to helping banks engage with customers at the right time and with personalized financial products.

"Investments and personal financing are just the beginning and we’re excited to continue expanding our embedded keyboard solution in the future to help banks support their customers financial health even further."

