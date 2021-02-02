Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Rabobank

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Rabobank tackles CO2 challenge by connecting corporates and farmers

Rabobank tackles CO2 challenge by connecting corporates and farmers

Rabobank has unveiled an online platform that connects large corporates looking to offset their emissions with smallholder farmers in developing countries who are sequestering carbon through agroforestry.

By planting trees on their land, farmers in developing countries can offer the CO2 sequestered to large corporates looking to offset their emissions.

Developed with Microsoft, the platform will launch in 2022 but has already been piloted with hundreds of smallholder farms in sub-Saharan Africa, which have planted more than 50,000 trees in the last year.

Rabobank has big plans for the initiative, hoping to sign up 15 million farmers by 2025, amounting to an area of agroforestry three times the size of the Netherlands, sequestering 150 Mt of CO2 emissions annually.

Companies that specialise in remote sensing technologies will measure the delta in biomass to ensure transparency on how much carbon is sequestered.

Rabobank says that farmers benefit not just from the money they receive but by improving soil nutrients and water levels, reducing the risk of yield loss due to climate and weather events.

Related Companies

Rabobank

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to accelerate digital lending with data & automation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to accelerate digital lending with data & automation, [Webinar] How to accelerate digi[Webinar] How to accelerate digital lending with data & automation

Trending

Related News
UK banks accused of failing on climate strategy
/sustainable

UK banks accused of failing on climate strategy

Deutsche Bank prototypes carbon consumption app
/sustainable

Deutsche Bank prototypes carbon consumption app

Finnish fintech Enfuce to track CO2e emissions of purchases

21 Nov 2019

Bank of Aland deploys bio-friendly payment cards to calculate customer carbon footprint

16 Jun 2016

Trending

  1. Bitcoin may &#39;break down altogether&#39; - BIS chief

  2. Ripple formally responds to SEC lawsuit

  3. Visa prepares for crypto future

  4. Fidelity in talks to take &#163;100 million stake in Starling

  5. Royal Bank of Canada moves into BNPL market

Research
See all papers »
Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies