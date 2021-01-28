ING launches discount shopping platform in Germany

ING in Germany has launched DealWise, a shopping platform that gathers cashback deals and discounts from merchants in a single place on its online banking service.

Developed by ING and introduced first in Romania, the platform features discounted deals from over 1000 online merchants with cashback offers paid directly into the user's current account.



DealWise will be gradually rolled out to more more European countries beyind Germany, says the bank.



Laura Wirtz, head of daily banking and payments for ING in Germany, says: “DealWise brings extra benefits to the current account, making it even more attractive. We would like to become the primary bank and first point of contact in all financial aspects for even more customers, and we are ready to invest in this.”