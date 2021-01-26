Why cash matters: UK supermarket shoppers face payment card woes

UK supermarkets Morrisons and The Co-op have suffered payments glitches that have left some customers unable to pay by card and others charged twice.

I suggest you check your declined card as my partners card got declined in morrisons last night but they actually still took the money and we got charged twice!! — Jamie bailey (@Jamiebailey1974) January 26, 2021

Co-op stores began experiencing problems on Sunday, leaving some customers forced to queue outside in the snow and to pay with cash.ACI, which processes payments for both retailers, tells the BBC: "We are working closely with the IT teams at both partners to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. We apologise to shoppers for any inconvenience caused."The Co-op says the "intermittent" issue is affecting only a "very small" number of transactions but customers at some stores were told that they could only use cash and self-service checkouts were closed.Other shoppers have taken to Twitter to say that they have been charged twice:Shadow economic secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden says: "This shows the dangers of letting the cash network just wither away as use declines."The government promised legislation to secure nationwide access to cash a year ago. It hasn't been brought forward."