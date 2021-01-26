Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
Melio hits $1.3bn valuation

Melio hits $1.3bn valuation

Melio, a New York-based B2B payments outfit focused on small businesses, has joined the unicorn club off the back of a $110 million funding round.

The round was led by Coatue and joined by Accel, Aleph, Bessemer Venture Partners, Corner Ventures, General Catalyst, and Latitude.

Coming just months after Melio closed a $144 million round, the latest funding sees Melio hit a $1.3 billion valuation.

Melio provides a single, integrated tool that it says allows small businesses to transfer and receive payments in a faster, easier way; giving oversight and control over cash flow, reducing or eliminating late payment costs, and giving businesses back valuable time.

The firm's monthly active users grew by over 2000% in 2020 as small businesses turned to digital tools to mitigate against the effects of Covid-19 on their bottom line.

Matan Bar, CEO, Melio, says: "Getting better control over cash flow and the ability to manage payments remotely - and small business digitization is here to stay - are key elements of a business’ health, and that process shouldn’t be complicated."

